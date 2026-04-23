St. Stephen's Anglican Church

This was kind of a picture-of-convenience, though admittedly it is one of the places that came to mind when I thought of sites I might photograph this month. My dad was especially fond of this "beautiful little church," as he always called it. It's a bit interesting as it's considered a pioneer church but it's not in the middle of nowhere as those usually are-- it's actually on a very busy road in the Greater Toronto Area, fairly close to a very busy shopping area. My ideal spot from which to photograph this church would have been in the middle of the road, but unless you happen to be the passenger in a vehicle stuck in traffic at just the right spot, that's not likely to happen! Special thanks to Chris for literally holding me up so I could take this shot from a very steep little hill alongside the sidewalk that I was not able to stand up on by myself, lol!