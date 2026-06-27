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Sunglasses Day by princessicajessica
Photo 1393

Sunglasses Day

My current pair! I hate the feeling of things being on my face, but my eyes are definitely grateful for the protection!
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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