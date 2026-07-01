Sorry, Not Sorry!

We had some wild weather for the Canada Day holiday this year, with temperatures feeling like they were in the mid-40s once the humidity was factored in and some rather violent wind/thunderstorms at times. As a result, we stayed fairly holed up! We stopped by a locally owned convenience store where I won a free butter tart, though, and we watched/listened to some Blue Jays baseball, so there was a bit of Canadiana involved, lol.



This photo shows some of the convenience store's window art. Surrounding the phrase were drawings depicting various Canadian products and brands carried at that shop.