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Sorry, Not Sorry! by princessicajessica
Photo 1396

Sorry, Not Sorry!

We had some wild weather for the Canada Day holiday this year, with temperatures feeling like they were in the mid-40s once the humidity was factored in and some rather violent wind/thunderstorms at times. As a result, we stayed fairly holed up! We stopped by a locally owned convenience store where I won a free butter tart, though, and we watched/listened to some Blue Jays baseball, so there was a bit of Canadiana involved, lol.

This photo shows some of the convenience store's window art. Surrounding the phrase were drawings depicting various Canadian products and brands carried at that shop.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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