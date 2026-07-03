Happy Birthday, Dear Husband

Various circumstances this year made it hard to do something like last year's Sacher tort for Christopher's birthday, so I just jazzed up some grocery store stuff instead! Here in Canada, there's a family of chain grocery stores that has a house brand called President's Choice (aka PC). PC has a line of chocolate-based products called The Decadent, and Chris *adores* them. He's a chocolate lover and The Decadent chocolate chip cookies are his absolute faves. So, this year, I picked up a couple of PC The Decadent chocolate lava cakes (which he'd never tried before), and then topped them with chocolate whipped cream and chocolate sauce, then crumbled up The Decadent cookies over top. Very much a shortcut birthday dessert, but I think he liked it anyway!