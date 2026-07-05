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Heat Wave by princessicajessica
Photo 1400

Heat Wave

We've had some rain and hopefully our heat wave has crested... But not before buckling some sidewalks! This one is in my neighbour city, Kitchener.

This old song has been in my head recently (hmm, I wonder why!): https://youtu.be/bjPKcbKBT2s?si=C-agSMym5elAwD9E
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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