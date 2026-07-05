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Previous
Photo 1400
Heat Wave
We've had some rain and hopefully our heat wave has crested... But not before buckling some sidewalks! This one is in my neighbour city, Kitchener.
This old song has been in my head recently (hmm, I wonder why!):
https://youtu.be/bjPKcbKBT2s?si=C-agSMym5elAwD9E
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Jessica Eby
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@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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Album
Daily Photos
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SM-A526W
Taken
5th July 2026 7:18pm
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