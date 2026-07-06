Christopher's First Catch

Chris has loved baseball pretty much forever, but he never had the chance to play it. Family circumstances when he was a kid meant that he couldn't commit to a minor ball type schedule. He played other sports-- curled casually, golfed with his dad sometimes, and as he got older he represented his schools in distance running and Canadian football... But he never got to play the sport that was probably his favourite. Lately he'd been saying he thought it would be fun to throw the ball around together sometime, if we came across an old glove that would fit him at a thrift store or a garage sale or something (I grew up playing house league softball and travel fastpitch, but had hung up my cleats by the time we met). I knew he'd never had the chance to really play ball, but I didn't know that he'd never owned a baseball glove or even played catch before. Since his birthday was on Friday, I seized the opportunity and had the honour of buying my husband his first mitt (and baseball)! I scrounged up an old glove for myself and an ancient bat we had around the house, and this evening we went to a local park for his first game of catch. I also threw him a few (terrible) pitches and then monkey-hit a few balls out for him to field. I'm appalled at my lack of arm strength these days, but we had fun anyway, lol.