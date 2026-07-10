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Wasp Nest Update by princessicajessica
Photo 1405

Wasp Nest Update

If you've been following my project for a while, you may have seen a post towards the end of last summer about how an Organ Pipe Mud Dauber Wasp was building her nest on our porch. As these wasps are beneficial pollinators and not aggressive towards humans, it was recommended that we leave the nest in place until the babies emerged this year. Well, we didn't actually see them go but these holes all up and down the pipes indicate that the babies have successfully hatched. Our porch-mates have moved on, so now we have to take the nest away before something else tries to repurpose it (like earwigs, Chris has a horror of them!).

If you didn't see/don't remember/would like to see the best under construction, that photo is here:
https://365project.org/princessicajessica/themes-and-chal/2025-08-08
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
our mud wasps are quite different, this is just amazing
July 31st, 2026  
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