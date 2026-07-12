The Shantz Barn

Today is Barn Day. Chris suggested a drive in the country and a photograph of the barn on the farm where I lived when I was born! My baby eyes must have been used to this sight, but as we moved away the year after I was born, I don't remember it at all. My parents had been raising their kids in a different province, but some life circumstances brought them back to the area where they grew up, and for a few years they rented the farmhouse on this farm. I'm not sure how it came to pass. I know my dad grew up on a different farm in the area, wanted to be a farmer when he grew up, and was happy to help out around the place while he was living there (though he had a different, non-farming full-time job then). I was born during that time, and the family ended up staying in this region for good-- though just in the cities/towns after that time.