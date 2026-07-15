Camp Day Bracelet 2026

Tim Horton's has an annual summer fundraiser to send children to summer camps. They donate the net proceeds from all coffee sales that day. Since I don't drink coffee, I can't participate in that way, but the last few years they've sold camp/friendship style bracelets as another way of donating and Chris has to picking one up for me.



Today we're being very affected by wildfire smoke, with my region having the worst air quality in the whole world. I have been hiding inside, but Christopher had to go out for work and when he came back he brought me the 2026 Camp Day bracelet. It really saved me for something to photograph this year!