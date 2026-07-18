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Photo 1408
Salade de Fruits Tropicaux
Happy Tropical Fruit Day! I celebrated by making a tropical fruit salad for tonight's dessert. It's a mixture of pineapple, mango, banana, and dragon fruit.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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Daily Photos
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SM-A526W
Taken
18th July 2026 11:33pm
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