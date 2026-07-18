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Salade de Fruits Tropicaux by princessicajessica
Photo 1408

Salade de Fruits Tropicaux

Happy Tropical Fruit Day! I celebrated by making a tropical fruit salad for tonight's dessert. It's a mixture of pineapple, mango, banana, and dragon fruit.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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