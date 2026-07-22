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Chatting with the Girls by princessicajessica
Photo 1410

Chatting with the Girls

Not my greatest photo, but the only one I took today! I have given it the black-and-white treatment for the current People challenge. So frustrating when things look different than you expected once you get them up on the computer screen. Oh, well!
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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