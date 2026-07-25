Ontario Premier League Action

I have to be honest, I didn't know the Ontario Premier League was even a thing, let alone that my city had teams in it... but when I went out to look for a photo tonight, I stumbled upon one of their games. Apparently the OPL is a semi-professional league that serves as a pipeline to some of the larger professional leagues.



In this photo, the guy with the ball plays for Cambridge United and the guys in red behind are members of Windsor City FC. The home team won 5-2, which I would guess is made even more exciting by the fact that Windsor is currently the higher ranked team.