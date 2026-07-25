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Ontario Premier League Action by princessicajessica
Photo 1412

Ontario Premier League Action

I have to be honest, I didn't know the Ontario Premier League was even a thing, let alone that my city had teams in it... but when I went out to look for a photo tonight, I stumbled upon one of their games. Apparently the OPL is a semi-professional league that serves as a pipeline to some of the larger professional leagues.

In this photo, the guy with the ball plays for Cambridge United and the guys in red behind are members of Windsor City FC. The home team won 5-2, which I would guess is made even more exciting by the fact that Windsor is currently the higher ranked team.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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