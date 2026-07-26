Man's Best Friends

Taken for the current People challenge (obviously! Since it's in black and white)!



This man was hanging around with his little dog (the one that's lying down so close to his leg), sitting just like this in the open back of a smaller vehicle for some time. Then another man, who I would guess is this man's best human friend, arrived in this pick up truck with his own pup. The second man went into a cafe while the pictured man moved over to sit on the newcomer's tailgate and look out for both dogs until his friend returned to join them.