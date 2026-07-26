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Man's Best Friends by princessicajessica
Photo 1413

Man's Best Friends

Taken for the current People challenge (obviously! Since it's in black and white)!

This man was hanging around with his little dog (the one that's lying down so close to his leg), sitting just like this in the open back of a smaller vehicle for some time. Then another man, who I would guess is this man's best human friend, arrived in this pick up truck with his own pup. The second man went into a cafe while the pictured man moved over to sit on the newcomer's tailgate and look out for both dogs until his friend returned to join them.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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JackieR ace
Thank you for taking part in people challenge
July 28th, 2026  
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