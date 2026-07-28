Terry in Brampton

In 1980, there was a young Canadian man called Terry Fox who decided to run across our country to raise money for cancer research. He'd previously lost one of his legs to osteosarcoma. Sadly, Terry's cancer came back during his run and he passed away without being too complete it, but he inspired the nation and many others have taken up his cause. The Terry Fox Run is now an annual event in communities across the country (and around the world).



We have visited statues of Terry in Ottawa (near Parliament Hill) and near Thunder Bay (where his run ended), but we hadn't seen the new-ish one that is much closer to us, in Brampton. July 28 was Terry's birthday, and we thought that seemed a fitting day to go see the new statue.