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The Writer by princessicajessica
Photo 1419

The Writer

You see people doing a lot of things by the edge of the river... eating, chatting, fishing, taking photos, sometimes meditating or playing music... but writing was a new one for me this evening.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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