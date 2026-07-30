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Previous
Photo 1419
The Writer
You see people doing a lot of things by the edge of the river... eating, chatting, fishing, taking photos, sometimes meditating or playing music... but writing was a new one for me this evening.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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Photo Details
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Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
30th July 2026 7:38pm
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