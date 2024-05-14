Memories of James and Michelle's Wedding Reception

The current MFPIAC challenge is ending soon and it seems to be in need of entries. The theme this time is "Let's Have a Party" which is not a theme that really fits my life these days, so I had to go digging through old photos... but I had my laptop and some time to kill this evening, so dig I did!



I am not sure if wedding receptions count as parties, but most of the "party" ish photos I had were from weddings. So, here are a few favourite snaps from the wedding of my oldest friend, James (we met as toddlers), and his wonderful wife Michelle's outdoor/barn wedding.