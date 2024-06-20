Cold Drinks to Beat the Heat!

When it's a million degrees and it's not thunderstorming, you may as well seize whatever opportunity you get to cool down a little! Vanilla Milkshake Day and special prices on summer drinks at a local drive-in restaurant conspired to present me with such an opportunity tonight. The mini shake was mine; the other drink was Christopher's and it was called a Blue Lagoon. It was something blue raspberry flavoured; it seemed very sour to me, but then I'd been drinking a vanilla milkshake when I tasted it!There is a picture of the restaurant itself here: