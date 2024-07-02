Previous
Moonbeam UFO Monument by princessicajessica
24 / 365

Moonbeam UFO Monument

This is an archive photo that I'm sharing for World UFO Day. It was taken on a huge roadtrip in 2017; I've actually kind of shared it here before, but only as part of a collage ( https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2023-06-09 ) so I figured it was okay to repost the complete photo.

This roadside attraction can be found in a small northern Ontario community called Moonbeam, located along the TransCanada Highway. It's not the greatest photo of it, but sometimes you have to take what you can get!
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise