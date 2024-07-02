Moonbeam UFO Monument

This is an archive photo that I'm sharing for World UFO Day. It was taken on a huge roadtrip in 2017; I've actually kind of shared it here before, but only as part of a collage ( https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2023-06-09 ) so I figured it was okay to repost the complete photo.
This roadside attraction can be found in a small northern Ontario community called Moonbeam, located along the TransCanada Highway. It's not the greatest photo of it, but sometimes you have to take what you can get!