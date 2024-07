Veggie Lasagna

Not taken today, but shared for Lasagna Day! Chris has been eating very little meat over the last month, but historically he eats a lot of it and I am a vegetarian, so the food we like are often pretty different... But he really loves this vegetarian lasagna I make. It even has veggies in it that he normally doesn't eat, but he likes them in this! It's got asparagus, zucchini, broccoli, and cauliflower... Plus pasta, white sauce, and lots of cheese!