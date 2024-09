New York Skyscrapers

An archive photo for Skyscraper Day, because I didn't have the stuff to make Welsh Rarebit, which also has its day today, and although my region has two buildings that qualify as skyscrapers by some standards, I wasn't near either one today.



For someone who loves big cities and has been to NYC more than once, I have be surprising few pictures of skyscrapers... but both my NYC trips have been whirlwinds. I took this photo in Times Square on my first visit-- the longer of the two at 2 nights!