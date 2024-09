Lombardi's Pizza, NYC

A mural at Lombardi's Pizza in New York City's Little Italy neighbourhood. Lombardi's is credited with inventing New York style pizza and with being the first pizzeria in the USA! I took this on my first trip to NYC and we didn't actually eat there-- our time in the city was very short and we were on our way to a different place. But if we ever make it back to NYC, Lombardi's is on the to-do list!