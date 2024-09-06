Previous
Read A Book Day 2024 by princessicajessica
41 / 365

Read A Book Day 2024

This was one that I just had to do, because I love reading. I'm not doing as much of it right now as I had been earlier this year, but I'm currently about halfway through The Ambassadors by Henry James.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Jessica Eby

