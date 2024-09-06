Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
Read A Book Day 2024
This was one that I just had to do, because I love reading. I'm not doing as much of it right now as I had been earlier this year, but I'm currently about halfway through The Ambassadors by Henry James.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
reading
,
book
,
literature
,
classics
,
edah24-09
