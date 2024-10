Working Out on Balmy Beach

I took this shot on 5 October in Toronto, and I'm uploading it to my secondary album for this round of Sports Action. It's not the most action-packed shot, but there was something I liked about it. I think it's the colours and how solitary he looks-- I think it reminds me of that sporting feeling where, whatever you're engaged in, the real competition is with yourself. (Haha, can you tell that I sometimes miss my own competitive days?)