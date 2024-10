Balmy Beach View in Autumn

Picture taken on 5 October; I'm uploading it to my secondary album for the latest round of landscapes.



As you can see, our fall colour has been slow, even though it started early (something about an unusually warm September, I believe?), but I thought the bits of it showing along the beach looked nice against the city skyline. Lake Ontario is largely cut out of this photo, but it's creeping in a wee bit down at the bottom left. It was very blue that day!