54 / 365
Waiting for Their Orders
Just a quick phone shot for the current People theme. Once the young man at the front got his food, he settled into a booth and started doing his homework.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Album
Themes and Challenges
Tags
street
,
people
,
waiting
,
people-35
