Previous
Next
Waiting for Their Orders by princessicajessica
54 / 365

Waiting for Their Orders

Just a quick phone shot for the current People theme. Once the young man at the front got his food, he settled into a booth and started doing his homework.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise