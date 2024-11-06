Amsterdam Saxophonist

An archive photo for Saxophone Day!



Probably our favourite thing to do in Amsterdam was to get take out from this one Indonesian place (Kantjil to Go) and hang out in Spui/wander around. One evening while sitting on a bench eating our Indonesian takeaway, we listened to these musicians for a while.



