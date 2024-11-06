Previous
Amsterdam Saxophonist by princessicajessica
55 / 365

Amsterdam Saxophonist

An archive photo for Saxophone Day!

Probably our favourite thing to do in Amsterdam was to get take out from this one Indonesian place (Kantjil to Go) and hang out in Spui/wander around. One evening while sitting on a bench eating our Indonesian takeaway, we listened to these musicians for a while.

Did you know we have a music competition going on on 365 right now? We do! It's the current theme of the MFPIAC competition, which I'm currently hosting so I am taking this opportunity to plug it, lol. I'd love to see an entry (or more) from you!
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Photo Details

