Portable Magic

A bonus shot for today, because the December word is "books" and I am something of a bibliophile :)



This one was not taken on the date for which it's posted but it was close, only about a week before. It's an extra from my nostalgic visit to my first library on Dewey Decimal System Day.



The title is in reference to the quote "Books are a uniquely portable magic." That was said by Stephen King-- an author whose works I actually so not enjoy, haha... But I think it's fair to say the man knows what he's talking about here. And as someone who usually has at least a book or two on her in one way or another, I am inclined to agree with the quote!