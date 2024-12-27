Sign up
Previous
58 / 365
A Fruitcake Day Coincidence!
Happy Fruitcake Day! We don't make/eat fruitcake, so I was not expecting to do this one... But someone from work just happened to send a piece home with Chris ON Fruitcake Day... So I figured I had to!
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1047
photos
34
followers
31
following
15% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
28th December 2024 12:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
fruitcake
,
edah24-12
,
theme-december2024
,
holiday2024
