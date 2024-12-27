Previous
A Fruitcake Day Coincidence!
A Fruitcake Day Coincidence!

Happy Fruitcake Day! We don't make/eat fruitcake, so I was not expecting to do this one... But someone from work just happened to send a piece home with Chris ON Fruitcake Day... So I figured I had to!
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
