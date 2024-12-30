"It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness"

There have been three ceremonial menorah lightings in my region over the last three days-- one in each of the three cities in the region. We missed the one in our city, and didn't feel comfortable at the one last night as it was pouring and people were very crowded together and we don't do crowded spaces... but tonight we got to one. It started earlier than what was listed online, but we got there just in time to see tonight's last candle being lit. There was a bitter,cold, and strong wind tonight and the torches kept blowing out. The celebrant joked that "no one said that lighting the darkness would be easy" and it reminded me of the quote used for this picture's title.



Being the biggest and most central of the three cities (and influenced by last night's storm, I'm sure) tonight's ceremony was a little busy. There was a small but notable crowd there for the ceremony, as well as other people using the skating rink in the square. As stated earlier, we don't do crowded spaces anymore, but the square was large enough and open enough that we could hang at the back with plenty of space around us. We just felt it was important to go to one this year-- just to be there and clap when the candles were lit and show the local Jewish community that they are accepted and supported in their rights and freedoms by non-Jews in our community as well. Sadly and scarily, Canada has experienced a huge increase in displays of antisemitism in 2024, and while we do, unequivocally, curse that particular darkness, we also thought it was important to figuratively light our own candles, by being there to cheer alongside the Jewish community as they literally lit theirs.



Happy Sixth Night to anyone here who is celebrating.