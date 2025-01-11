Got Milk?

It's Milk Day! I don't like milk (I cook with it and eat some dairy products, I just don't like it as a beverage) and I wasn't planning to celebrate this particular holiday, but Chris convinced me... and volunteered to drink the milk afterwards, lol.



I don't know if this really counts for the current BLD challenge because it's not the food itself that's unique to my country-- it's the way it's packaged/used. Not all of Canada even does it this way, and apparently it's something that people not from here tend to find odd... But to us it's just normal! You can, in fact, get milk in cartons or jugs here too, but bagged milk is generally the most economical way to buy it and I would say it's the standard way of things around here. The big bag in the back contains 4 Litres of milk divided into 3 smaller bags, like the one in the pitcher. Our pitcher has a little cutting tool that clips into it (you can see it as a little teal bump just above the pitcher's handle here), but otherwise you just snip the tip of the bag with a pair of scissors or slice it off with a knife and pour away!



When I was a kid, our school lunch milk came in tiny bags too, rather than little cartons. That's not as normal here; Chris never had those at his schools. For the tiny bags there are no tiny pitchers, you just lay it flat on the table, press down on one side to bring an air bubble to the surface, and poke a drinking straw through the bag (the straw has a pointy end). You have to be sure to put your thumb over the top end of the straw though, or else it shoots milk and makes a mess!