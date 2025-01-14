Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
Sheltering from the Snow
A bonus photo from the other day's walk in the park, for the NDAO challenge. This little red squirrel climbed right inside of a feeder along the trail so he could eat his seeds without getting all snowy!
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1074
photos
35
followers
32
following
View this month
1
Themes and Challenges
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
12th January 2025 5:32pm
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
nature
,
ice
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
animal
,
red squirrel
,
ndao30
