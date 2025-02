Busker in Square Saint-Louis

Just uploading a couple of extra music/dancing pics from the archives to give Wendy some choices to fill the instrumental space in the Lyric challenge video!



I like this photo, but it's not the best quality! I took it in Montreal during the summer of 2009. I am pretty sure I took it to an old-at-the-time 1MP digital camera that had been passed down by one of my older brothers!