Dancing in the Rain

Just uploading a couple of extra music/dancing pics from the archives to give Wendy some choices to fill the instrumental space in the Lyric challenge video!



This is an old one, taken circa 2015 with an old point-and-shoot digicams of some kind. We were at an event when there was a sudden, intense downpour... Pretty much everyone ran for cover, but this little girl just started dancing in the rain.