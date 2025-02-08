Sign up
"There's a place up ahead and I'm going..." (Line 25)
An upload of an archive photo for
@photohoot
's new lyrics challenge :)
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
woods
,
bush
,
forest
,
hike
,
hiking
,
balance
,
bruce trail
