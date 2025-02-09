Pizza Day at Pizza Pizza

I feel like I've posted a lot of pizza pictures here, and I'm sure there will be more to come because *someone* in my life really loves pizza! We wanted to find something interesting for Pizza Day, so we went with the Raptors Slice from a Canadian chain called Pizza Pizza. We've never ordered this before. Though marketed as a 'slice,' it's more like a cheese (or pepperoni) pizza that's shaped like a slice, rather than an actual giant slice of pizza. It only has crust on two sides though, so maybe it's made in a diamond shape and sliced in half? Or they just cut off the top crust? I don't know. It tasted pretty good either way!