Previous
Pizza Day at Pizza Pizza by princessicajessica
66 / 365

Pizza Day at Pizza Pizza

I feel like I've posted a lot of pizza pictures here, and I'm sure there will be more to come because *someone* in my life really loves pizza! We wanted to find something interesting for Pizza Day, so we went with the Raptors Slice from a Canadian chain called Pizza Pizza. We've never ordered this before. Though marketed as a 'slice,' it's more like a cheese (or pepperoni) pizza that's shaped like a slice, rather than an actual giant slice of pizza. It only has crust on two sides though, so maybe it's made in a diamond shape and sliced in half? Or they just cut off the top crust? I don't know. It tasted pretty good either way!
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
That's a very clever idea for a pizza box. I realise its being sold as a slice, and therefore a triangle - but still, many companies would put it in a rectangular box, perhaps.

I like the name of the pizza, too.

Interesting capture!
February 10th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
What a Great idea.
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact