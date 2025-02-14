Previous
Cambridge Fall Ferris Wheel by princessicajessica
69 / 365

Cambridge Fall Ferris Wheel

One from the archives for Ferris Wheel Day! This was taken at the Cambridge Fall Fair in 2012. It's been ages since I've been on a ferris wheel, but I really love them!
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Wonderful colours and angle! I haven't seen one of these for ages.
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact