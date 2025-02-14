Sign up
Previous
69 / 365
Cambridge Fall Ferris Wheel
One from the archives for Ferris Wheel Day! This was taken at the Cambridge Fall Fair in 2012. It's been ages since I've been on a ferris wheel, but I really love them!
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
ride
,
fair
,
ferris wheel
,
carnival
,
edah25-02
Karen
ace
Wonderful colours and angle! I haven't seen one of these for ages.
February 15th, 2025
