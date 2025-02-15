Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
The Maple Leaf Forever
Shared in celebration of Flag Day.
"Swell the song both loud and long,
'Til rocks and forests quiver:
God save our King and Heaven bless
The Maple Leaf Forever!"
https://youtu.be/a-fo_FT-UyM?si=T2-u_7uQpHsFKzMP
(the recording says Queen because it was made in 2017, when the late Queen Elizabeth was still with us.)
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1107
photos
38
followers
33
following
1
Themes and Challenges
Tags
canada
,
rcmp
,
maple leaf
,
flag day
,
mounties
,
maple leaf forever
,
grc
,
songtitle-113
,
gendarmes
