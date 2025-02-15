Previous
The Maple Leaf Forever

Shared in celebration of Flag Day.

"Swell the song both loud and long,
'Til rocks and forests quiver:
God save our King and Heaven bless
The Maple Leaf Forever!"


https://youtu.be/a-fo_FT-UyM?si=T2-u_7uQpHsFKzMP
(the recording says Queen because it was made in 2017, when the late Queen Elizabeth was still with us.)
