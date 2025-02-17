Dutch Doors

I made this for the current collage challenge, which has a theme of windows/doors. All of these particular doors are in Amsterdam.



Going clockwise from the top left:

-The Door That Tried to Kill Me: This was the balcony door of the first of our apartments, taken from outside the building. I call it The Door That Tried to Kill Me because the suite was newly renovated and we were the first ones to stay there. When I tried to open the balcony door on the first morning of our honeymoon (4th of our marriage), it turned out that the door had not been installed properly and it-- with its giant panes of plate glass-- came off its hinge and started falling in on me. Chris (who's more than a foot taller than me) dove from where he was, caught it before it hit me, and pushed it back into a reasonable position. We told the guesthouse owners on our way out for the day and they fixed it before we got back.

-School Door: This is the door of the building that was home to the Jewish Lyceum during the Second World War. It's not a school anymore. I believe the story with the star is that it used to be a regular Star of David and it was torn down and damaged when the building was taken over during the war; it was returned as a memorial afterwards, but left in its twisted state for symbolic reasons. That could be incorrect, but I think that's how the story goes.

-a Dutch Door: I was excited to see a Dutch door when we were actually in Netherlands. This may be the only one we saw.

-Patio Doors with Canadian Flags: We saw this on our first day in Amsterdam. It was at an apartment building on the Westermarkt.

-Narrow Doors with Clog Planters: I took this photo because the doors were so narrow, I thought their arrangement was interesting (I don't know if you can see it, but there are two doors at right angles), and I liked the clogs used as planters.

-Tiny Door: This was the door to the apartment we stayed in for most of our time in Netherlands. I liked how tiny the door was. Chris had to bend significantly to get inside!