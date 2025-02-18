I made this for the current collage challenge, which has a theme of windows/doors. These are windows that I've found architecturally interesting over the years.



Top Row, L to R:

-The windows of a cafe in Amsterdam. I thought it was interesting how the owner had utilised the space taken up by the window sill to create a tiny patio in a cramped environment.

-Looking out the large, ground level window of our main Amsterdam apartment, which was sort of half underground. Its floor was a few steps down from street level.

-Dormer windows of the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa. I thought they were pretty. This photo was actually taken through another window in the same hotel!



Bottom Row, L to R:

-Round windows on a building in Groningen, Netherlands. As so much of the town was destroyed during the Second World War, Groningen had more modern architecture than we saw in much of Netherlands (though plenty of old stuff too). I think this was an apartment building, but I'm not sure. I thought its windows were rather unique and interesting!

-A window in Old Fort Erie, a reconstructed military fort from the 1700s/1800s. I think it's restored to the early 1800s. Anyway, from the outside it has the thin slit windows so soldiers could shoot out without giving much opportunity for things to be shot in... but then it has a regular window on the inside. I'm sure it was nice to be able to close that pane of glass in wintertime!

-The Queen's Lantern at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa. When Canada's first purpose-built museum was constructed in the early 1900s, it had a 4 story stone tower in this spot, but at some point the tower was found to be unstable and had to be removed. About 100 years later, they constructed a 20-metre tall "glass tower" to replace the top of the old stone one. I like how it looks now, with the old stained glass windows along the top of the original section, and the huge LED-lit windows above. The moon is not always in it, that was just part of an exhibit when I took this photo.