75 / 365
Splish Splash
We interrupted this little bufflehead's bath time this afternoon... but he didn't seem to mind, just kept splashing away! This photo of his splashing reminded me of the old Bobby Darin song...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yg2RTnkuCn4
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
19th March 2025 1:09am
Privacy
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
duck
,
bufflehead
,
songtitle-114
