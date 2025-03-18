Previous
Splish Splash by princessicajessica
75 / 365

Splish Splash

We interrupted this little bufflehead's bath time this afternoon... but he didn't seem to mind, just kept splashing away! This photo of his splashing reminded me of the old Bobby Darin song...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yg2RTnkuCn4
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
