Autumn Mood Collage by princessicajessica
76 / 365

Autumn Mood Collage

I'm a big fan of autumn; I have been meaning to do a collage for the current MFPIAC challenge, it just requires a lot of sifting through old photos this time and I haven't been able to devote the time to it! I won't rule out the possibility of more as there's still some time left in the challenge, but here is one for the moment, anyway.

I think most of these pictures were taken over the course of the last few autumns, but the most one with the sumac leaves is older. That's from October of 2013. Together they show a few of the hallmarks of fall in Canada-- changing leaves, cool/damp weather, late season flowers (asters, asters everywhere! At least around here...), wildlife migration (in this case a butterfly), and increased aurora activity (though it's still not super common this far south, it's more likely to be seen near the equinoxes).
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

