Admiring the Art/Catching the Spirit

This large kinetic sculpture is called the Spirit Catcher. Those big knife-like feathers (or whatever they are) sway in the winds coming off of Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie, Ontario. I have an archive photo of the Spirit Catcher that I like and since we were in Barrie this evening and we are there so infrequently, I decided I'd like to try and get another good shot of him! The conditions were completely different this time, and I came away with a completely different picture, but I kind of liked how it turned out with this couple people looking up at him.