Previous
Dark Chocolate Mousse by princessicajessica
79 / 365

Dark Chocolate Mousse

Happy Chocolate Mousse Day! I decided to try and make a simple vegetarian one for dessert tonight. It wasn't quite as light as I'd have hoped, but my chocoholic enjoyed it anyway (dark is good favourite kind)!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact