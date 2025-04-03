Sign up
Dark Chocolate Mousse
Happy Chocolate Mousse Day! I decided to try and make a simple vegetarian one for dessert tonight. It wasn't quite as light as I'd have hoped, but my chocoholic enjoyed it anyway (dark is good favourite kind)!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
chocolate
,
food
,
dessert
,
mousse
,
edah25-04
