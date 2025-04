Roadmap Art

It's Read a Roadmap Day!



I had to go to our local shopping mall for the first time in ages, and I took a picture of some public art built into its floor! It's a map of our city-- or at least our city as it was when the mall was built, which was a long time ago now! I couldn't find a good/convenient way to fit it all in one shot, so I focussed on the part of town where we currently live. As it's a very old part of the city, I knew for sure it would be there, lol.