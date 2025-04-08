Previous
Next
Eid-ter Eggs by princessicajessica
82 / 365

Eid-ter Eggs

Friends who celebrate Eid gave us some treats the wife of the couple had made, and she also put a handful of candies in the box-- a couple of toffees, a Hershey's kiss, and these two chocolate eggs of the sort we'd commonly associate with Easter.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact