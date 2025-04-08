Sign up
Eid-ter Eggs
Friends who celebrate Eid gave us some treats the wife of the couple had made, and she also put a handful of candies in the box-- a couple of toffees, a Hershey's kiss, and these two chocolate eggs of the sort we'd commonly associate with Easter.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Themes and Challenges
MAR-LX3A
11th April 2025 1:11am
Public
chocolate
eggs
easter
candy
treats
eid
bld-38
puns-4
