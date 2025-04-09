The Roaring Lion

In honour of Winston Churchill Day, I such through the archives for this photo-of-a-photo!



The Roaring Lion, seen here, has been included in multiple lists of the most important/iconic photographs. It was taken by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh in 1941, and the original signed print hangs in the reading room of the Château Laurier hotel in Ottawa. I took this picture of it when we stayed there in the summer of 2018.



In 2022, a hotel employee noticed that The Roaring Lion's frame didn't quite match the frames of the other photos hanging in that room. Upon further investigation, it was realised that the original had been stolen and replaced with a fake. People from all over had taken photos of the photo while visiting the hotel; many people sent them in to authorities and through the help of the photos of the photo, investigators were able to determine that the original had been taken between 25 December 2021 and 6 January 2022. Eventually the photo was tracked down in Italy, having been sold through Sotheby's in the meantime. It was restored to its place in the reading room this past November. The thief was arrested and just a couple of weeks ago he pleaded guilty to his crimes.