Picnic Supper

Since today was Picnic Day, we had a picnic supper at University of Guelph's Arboretum (where we also visited the koi for my Single Subject photo). I asked Chris what picnic food he wanted and he specifically requested this particular pasta salad and a sandwich of some kind. Since there were boiled eggs in the fridge and he particularly lines devilled eggs, I made a couple of those too. This is his plate but mine was the same, except there was no turkey on my sandwich!