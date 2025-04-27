Walkerton Pay Phone

I took this for the current mundane challenge. After our fish art walking tour (see my main album), I was waiting in the car while Chris ran into a shop for sec. Outside of the little grocery store in the plaza, I noticed this pay phone and thought I'd take the opportunity for a picture! This type of housing for the phone is certainly a style I know, but I feel like I don't see them very often around here. I know, pay phones aren't the most common sight anyway, but when I do see them I think they're usually either inside somewhere-- and then they have less of a housing around them-- or they're the full on booth style.