A multi-challenge shot tonight!Tonight we had an appointment in the North York area of Toronto, which got switched to Kleinburg...and then delayed... and then we had a rare miscommunication between the two of us, which resulted in an impromptu trip to Chinatown! I love Chinatown, and it was the first time I'd been there in several years. It was late and nothing was really open except for restaurants, but we grabbed take-out from our favourite one (which we learned had moved since last time we were there) before getting back on the road towards home.The song I've chosen for this shot is a little sad, but it reflects one aspect of what it was like to be back because there were lots of memories with various people and from very different parts of my life that seemed to be coming at me from every direction. It was both happy and sad at the same time, in reality.Concrete Heart, by Great Lakes Swimmers