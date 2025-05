Hudson's Bay Flagship War Memorial

This war memorial is found inside Hudson's Bay Company's flagship store in downtown Toronto. As HBC is closing soon (see my main album's post for today), there's been talk about what is to become of this memorial. People want to find a way to save/preserve it. As far as I know, there hasn't been a solution yet, but I hope they figure something out. And in case they don't manage to, I'm glad to have seen it and photographed it now.